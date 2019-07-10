Disciples Christian Church in Bartlesville held a special evening worship service Tuesday, attended by 100 or more people, for LGBTQ Pride Week.

The Revs. Mike and Lauri Watkins attended the service as an official show of support from St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Bartlesville.

Music was provided by A. J. Beu, who played piano and led attendees in songs with the words appearing on several screens in the sanctuary. The center of the sanctuary featured a suspended work of art with rainbow-colored lights and ribbons streaming from a circular metal grid.

Following a welcome to attendees, Rev. Kelley Becker, pastor of Disciples Christian Church, opened the service with a prayer: “Holy One, we are the first group and that must make you happy. Dwell with us tonight as we remember the sacrifices of many who have gone before us for whom this kind of gathering would have been life giving. … Use this time to inspire us, lift us up and fill us with love for all people, amen.”

Morgan Lawrence, the president of Oklahomans for Equality — Bartlesville chapter, recited passages adapted from the words of Chris Glaser, entitled “Pride is Faith in our Belovedness.”

Lawrence read, “the world isn’t comfortable with us. … They’ve been diminishing who we love and how we love for a very long time. … We have been shamed emotionally, spiritually and sexually. For those of us in the LGBTQ community, our sin has never been pride. It’s never been thinking of ourselves more highly than we ought. Our sin has been a failure to value who we — beloved children of God. … a communal missing the mark. … Pride does not celebrate that we are more than who we are, pride celebrates that we are no less than what we are. …”

Rev. Stephanie Wooten spoke next. She asked people to go forward and light a candle for someone they love at the conclusion of her presentation.

She recited passages with responses on screens, “tonight we acknowledge that the LGBTQ-plus community is comprised of people, each unique on the inside and out. We know that even in the midst of our desire to be radically inclusive, at times we have excluded and neglected truly people of color.”

This was followed by an audience-read response shown on sanctuary screens. What follows is a small portion of what Wooten said.

“We people who are lesbians, gays, bisexual, transgender, transsexual, queer, gender queer, questioning, intersex, a sexual, pan sexual and allies, claim the promise of the rainbow, the promise of creation’s sustaining love.”

After an audience-read response, “we proclaim God’s love for all people,” she continued, “it is much easier for society and religion to tolerate us when we are quiet, when we try not to make waves or offend anyone but that is not living as who we were created to be.”

The third speaker was Sheena Hayes, chair of the Pride Picnic Committee, who read the creation story of the Hopi Indians.

Becker spoke last.

“It is good to be together. It is good to be gathered to acknowledge that it has been a long and painful road to get here,” Becker said. “And, it is good to celebrate that despite the work that we know is ahead of us, the best is yet to come. There is so much to look forward to because the people over the years have courageously refused to be kept in the shadows, refused to continue hiding the best part of themselves and believed, and hoped and fought for a world where everyone was free to be who they were created to be.”

Becker shared about the Stonewall Riots, which she said “lit a spark that continues to burn even today.”

The Stonewall Riots took place on June 28, 1969, when police raided a gay club in Greenwich Village in New York City, according to the website, www.history.com.

The website stated, “[t]he raid sparked a riot among bar patrons and neighborhood residents as police roughly hauled employees and patrons out of the bar, leading to six days of protests and violent clashes with law enforcement outside the bar on Christopher Street, in neighboring streets and in nearby Christopher Park. The Stonewall Riots served as a catalyst for the gay rights movement in the United States and around the world.”

The service concluded with communion being served. Refreshments were served after the service.

Pride Week in Bartlesville will conclude with a Pride Picnic at Johnstone Park being held starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday.