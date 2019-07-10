Graveside services for Estalene Butler are scheduled at 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Rosehill Cemetery with Dr. Alton Fannin officiating. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home.

Estalene Butler was born May 26, 1927 to Rosa (Robinson) and W.D. Mullins, Sr. in Keirsey, Okla. She passed from this life on July 9, 2019 at the age of 92 at home with her family by her side.

Estalene was a lifelong resident of the Ardmore area. She married Francis Butler on Aug. 10, 1946 in Ardmore. From this marriage they had three sons, Tim, Ken and Stanley. Estalene spent her life as a homemaker who took excellent care of her family, including her animals. Christmas had a special place in her heart. Every year she sat in Santa’s lap to tell him everything she wanted. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.

Estalene was preceded in death by her parents, Rosa and W.D. Mullins, Sr.; husband, Francis Butler; brother, W.D. Mullins, Jr.; sisters, Mildred McElroy, Rosetta Panosian, Imogene Conway, Barbara Mansfield, and Christine Odom; great-grandson, Adam McDougall; step-children, Earl Butler, Frances Powell, and Helen Binderim.

She is survived by her sons, Tim Butler and his wife, Donna, Ken Butler and his wife, Debbie, and Stanley Butler; step-daughter, Hazel Okkonen; grandchildren, Sonya Hunter, Katrina Dorroh, Jennifer Peoples, Nicole Robison, Tiffany Crissup and Alicia Wilson; great-grandchildren, Colton Hunter, Eli Hunter, Conner McDougall, Andy Dunham, Caleb Dorroh, Kaitlyn Dorroh, Brady Robison, Joshua Davis and Hunter Fairbanks.

Memorials may be made to www.adamscape.org and Cross Timber Hospice 207 C St N. W. Ardmore, OK., 73401.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Cross Timber Hospice staff for all their continuous care.

Online condolences can be made at www.craddockfuneralhome.com.