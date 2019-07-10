Ardmore

Michael D. Black, 72, Ardmore, welder for Lynn Boyer Electric, died July 7, 2019. Services are 6 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home. (Harvey-Douglas)



Kevin L. Franklin, 43, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Norman. Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. (Kirk)



Lone Grove

Gerald Eugene Johnson, 70, Lone Grove, retired Atlas Roofing Company, died July 7, 2019. Services are 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Lone Grove Church of Christ. (Harvey-Douglas)



Tishomingo

Reid Hutchens, 89, of Oklahoma City, formerly of Tishomingo, Oil & Gas Distributor, died July 7, 2019. Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, at First Baptist. (DeArman-Clark)



Norma Rumbaugh, 76, Cook, died July 2, 2019. Services are 10 a.m. Thursday, at Calvary Baptist. (DeArman-Clark)



Wilson

Keisha Pearl Whitaker, 42, retail management, died July 6, 2019. Services are 3 p.m., Saturday at Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Wilson (Alexander Gray)