While the weather continues to heat up across the state, the Ardmore Lady Thunder Jam squad continue to heat up the court with their solid play this summer as well.

Recently the Ardmore Lady Thunder Black squad made their way to Plano, Texas for the Primetime Sportz Hoop It Up Tournament, where the team placed third overall in the high school girls division.

Overall during the course of the tournament, the team went 2-2 against some tough competition, and managed to come away with a solid third place finish.

The players from the Ardmore Lady Thunder Jam squads will be back in action this weekend as they are traveling to Shreveport, Louisiana beginning on July 13-14 for their next tournament.