SHAWNEE – Cody Painter, who has served the last five years as an assistant coach with the OBU baseball program, has been promoted to associate head coach. Chris Cox, head baseball coach for the Bison, made the official announcement Monday.

"What Coach Painter means to the Bison baseball program can't be put into words," Cox said. "The work he does with the pitching staff, in the office, and on the recruiting trail is second to none. He understands what it takes to help the program operate at a championship level. I'm excited for what's ahead and I know he's a guy that's going put his head down and go to work every day for us."

During his tenure at OBU, Painter has served as the pitching and catching coach, first base coach and recruiting coordinator.

"For the past five seasons I have taken pride in wearing the Bison uniform because of the university and tradition that it represents," Painter said. "With a remarkable foundation established by Coach Bobby Cox, I am thrilled to be chosen for this new role as Coach Chris Cox adds to the tradition of excellence here at OBU."

In 2015, Painter's second season as pitching coach, the Bison staff compiled a school-record 30-0 start to the season. During his time on Bison Hill, four OBU pitchers have been taken in the Major League Baseball Draft – Taylor Hearn (2015, fifth round), Kelvin Rivas (2015, 10th round), Nathan Thompson (2016, 27th round), and Shane Kelso (2019, 24th round). In addition to Hearn, Rivas and Thompson, infielder Keach Ballard, was selected in the 2015 draft.

During OBU's 2016 NCCAA national championship season, Bison pitchers allowed the program's fewest runs since 1983, and fewest hits and earned runs since 1993. In the university's first year in the Great American Conference and NCAA Division II, Bison arms led the conference in seven categories. Jinny Para was the GAC Pitcher of the Year and ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division II First-Team All-Central Region, while Thompson set the GAC single-season strikeout record with 126 Ks.