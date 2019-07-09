Maud resident, Brooklyn Robinson, competed in pole bending and barrel racing at the 2019 International Finals Youth Rodeo Monday morning. Robinson and her horse Yogie registered at 23.758 in poles and a 17.335 in barrels.
Maud resident, Brooklyn Robinson, competed in pole bending and barrel racing at the 2019 International Finals Youth Rodeo Monday morning. Robinson and her horse Yogie registered at 23.758 in poles and a 17.335 in barrels.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.