By Mike Tupa mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Tuesday

Jul 9, 2019 at 12:01 AM


A half-century ago this summer, a hearty group of local boys — most of them from Bartlesville high schools (College and Sooner) — banded together to elevate the Bartlesville Doenges Ford Injuns baseball team to its first-ever appearance in the American Legion World Series. The E-E is publishing a continuing series of articles this summer commemorating the step-by-step journey throughout the 1969 campaign.


Injuns 6, Parson 2

Where: Parsons, Kan.

When: July 9, 1969

Tim Baker spun a six-hitter with four strikeouts to collect the mound win.


The Injun offense assaulted Parsons pitching with 11 hits.


In the fifth inning, Baker ignited a wave of scoring by poking a one-out single.


Donnie Shelton and Mike Yount followed with base hits to load the bags.


After the next Indian hitter was retired, Bill Berryhill stepped to the platter and pounded a safety to bring home Baker.


Dean Scullawl followed with a bases-clearing triple that powered the Injuns into the lead, 4-2.


The Injuns tacked on another run when Shelton plated Dan Thornberry in the sixth frame.


Lee singled and came around the basepath for an Indian tally in the seventh.