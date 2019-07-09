By Mike Tupa

Trevor Achenbach had one of those days Sunday.

One of those great, fantastic days.

The former Oklahoma Wesleyan University Eagle crushed a solo homer, lashed a single, was hit by a pitch twice and scored four runs for the River City Rascals in Frontier League pro baseball action.

The Rascals (27-23) roughed up the Evansville Otters, 13-5.

Achenbach raised his season average back to .304.

He has now clubbed five homers and driven in 24 RBI’s on the season. He’s also made 83 assists and 69 putouts as the Rascals’ starting third baseman.

On Saturday, Achenbach went 0-for-3 at the plate but scored one run in a 6-4 victory against Evansville (28-22).

River City it is slated to be off until Friday.

A.J. Archambo

As he hones his pitching skills for Oral Roberts University, former Bartlesville High Bruin A.J. Archambo is making solid noise in the Northwoods League summer college league.

Archambo — who was moved last season at ORU to pitcher — has been selected for the Great Lakes Division All-Star team as a right-handed pitcher.

Archambo is a starting hurler for the Madison Mallards.

The All-Star clash — against the Great Plains Division All-Star team — is scheduled for July 16 in Waterloo, Iowa.

Archambo is one of nine Mallards picked for the team and one of 30 players overall.on the Great Lakes team.

He is the lone Oklahoma college player on the division’s All-Star bunch.

Archambo graduated in 2016 from Bartlesville, following a amazing athletic career at Bartlesville High, in which he earned kudos as one of the state’s top football receivers, sparkled as an off-guard/small forward on the basketball team and starred in all three phases (pitching, defense and offense) for the baseball team.

In 2016, the E-E named him as the area’s Athlete of the Year.

He has made six starts for Madison and hammered out a 2.81 earned run average and 2-0 record. Archambo has thrown 32.0 innings, walked 13 and rang up 23 strikeouts.

He boasts the second-best ERA on the team for throwers that have worked at least 32 innings.

Archambo is set to begin his junior season at ORU.