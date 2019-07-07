There have been some road closures traveling to Shawnee, Oklahoma, that may affect your travel to the 2019 IFYR. All visitors who are traveling to the IFYR via Highway 177, the southbound off ramp will be CLOSED.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has placed electronic billboard signs on Interstate-40 directing traffic to Kickapoo, on State Highway 177 southbound directing traffic to MacArthur, and on State Highway 177 northbound directing traffic to exit at Farrall taking Kickapoo north.

More than 825 contestants from 31 states as well as Australia will compete starting at 8 p.m. on July 7. There are two performances daily July 8-12 with 10 events running simultaneously in three arenas throughout the week.

Events include cowgirls barrel racing, cowgirls pole bending, cowgirls breakaway roping, cowgirls goat tying, team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, bull riding, saddle bronc riding and bareback riding.

The IFYR consists of two long go-rounds and a short go. All contestants compete once in each of the long go-rounds. The top 15 averages in each event will compete Friday, July 12 in the championship round short go.

Performances kick-off Sunday, July 7 at 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 8-12, performances are at 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. daily. The finals performance is Friday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m.