As part of an ongoing series, Executive Director Rick Loyd discusses the Price Tower’s directive of expanding its reach as a center for the arts in Bartlesville. In his first column, Loyd completed a question and answer format interview.

Q: You’ve been the Price Tower director since January of this year. What has been the most exciting part of your new role, so far?

Rick Loyd: As I’ve become more engaged with Price Tower over the last several months, it continues to amaze me that our guests come from all over the country to visit and experience this unique and timeless Frank Lloyd Wright work of art. I carve out time every day to walk throughout the building, greeting and visiting with our guests as they dine, tour, and I truly enjoy what a fascinating time they have.

Q: Are visitors surprised at what they find when visiting the Tower?

Loyd: I think visitors and guests are always amazed by how many “branches” we have here at the tree that escaped the crowded forest. Price Tower is such a distinctive model, as the only realized skyscraper by Mr. Wright, and now structured to facilitate a boutique hotel, world-class restaurant and bar, wonderful art gallery, historic floors that guests can tour and spaces to lease for businesses. No other place can you do all that, and have special events such as weddings, receptions, reunions and business meetings. I think the community is starting to realize what a treasure we have.

Q: Tell us about how the art exhibit “Images of the Floating World” has a unique relationship to the Tower?

Loyd: This exhibit is from the collection of Joe Price, and features over 60 masterworks of famous Japanese artists and explores Japan’s famous “floating world” of spectacle and entertainment. It is the first to examine paintings, prints, and illustrated books together in the context of the key personalities who helped to establish the floating-world genre: woodcut designers, painters, and publishers. It’s also only here until August 18. So come on out!

Q: It feels like the Inn at Price Tower is starting to become a favorite of locals. Why is that?

Loyd: It’s kind of all inclusive, isn’t it? Friends and family can enjoy their stay more comfortably (and so can you) and then everyone can enjoy tours, art exhibits as well as first class dining at Copper together. No blow up mattresses required!

Q: What are you most excited about as you look toward the Tower’s near future?

Loyd: One of the most exciting opportunities everyone will be introduced to soon is our enhanced membership. This is a way people can support Price Tower, and in return obtain benefits like discounted food and hotel rooms, but also items in our gift shop and free historic tours. Be on the lookout for details soon, and take advantage of an easy way to be a part of and support this historic and iconic building and all that’s happening inside.

Price Tower is located at Sixth Street and Dewey Avenue, in downtown Bartlesville. For more information visit PriceTower.org.

— Rick Loyd is the executive director of the Price Tower Arts Center.