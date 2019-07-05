Southwestern College held Commencement exercises Sunday, May 12, in Winfield. The ceremony was preceded by receptions for graduates and their families, and the Order of the Mound honorary society induction which represents the top 10% academically.

Students from Shawnee, Jeremy Hood and Kamy Walck, both graduated with a Bachelor of Science.

