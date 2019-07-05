Central

Arcadia: July 1. Elevation normal, water 82 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits around points and standing timber. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, punch bait, and worms around channels and points. White bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, and sassy shad around dam and points. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Draper: July 2. Elevation 1 ft. above normal, water upper 70s to low 80s and stained. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass fair on jigs, soft plastic baits and topwater lures along shorelines and main lake. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and sunfish in the main lake and along riprap. White bass good on reaction lures on main lake. Report submitted by Jimmy Scott.

Hefner: July 1. Elevation above normal, water 78. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, in-line spinnerbaits, plastics, and topwater lures around coves, shorelines, and weed beds. Channel catfish good on crickets, cut bait, live shad, punch bait, and CJ’s punch bait around channels, points, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs and minnows around docks. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Overholser: July 1. Elevation normal, water 83 and clearing. Striped bass hybrids fair on chicken liver, crawfish, sassy shad, and shad around the main lake. Channel catfish fair on punch bait around main lake and riprap. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Thunderbird: July 1. Elevation normal, water 79 and clearing. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastics around points. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, and worms around channels, main lake, and points. Report submitted by Zachary Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Wes Watkins: July 1. Elevation normal, water muddy. Channel and blue catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, punch bait, and worm around riprap and shorelines. Largemouth bass slow on plastics around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.

Northeast

Bell Cow: July 1. Elevation above normal, water 86 and murky. Crappie and white bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, and beetle spins around brush structure, docks, riprap, and boat ramps. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver and cut bait around shorelines. Report submitted by Gary Emmons, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Birch: June 30. Elevation 17 1/3 ft. above normal, water 80s and murky. Crappie, sunfish, and bluegill slow on jigs and minnows below the dam. Channel, blue, and flathead catfish slow on cut bait, minnows, and worms around the dam. All of the parks are closed and boat ramps as well. The only access to the lake is along the face of the dam and at the outlet. Report submitted by Ryan Walker, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Carl Blackwell: July 1. Elevation above normal, water 80 and murky. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on crankbaits, cut bait, jigs, minnows, and rogues around main lake and spillway. Channel catfish slow on Alabama rig, chicken liver, stinkbait, and worms around coves, points, riprap, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Crappie fair on jigs, tube jigs, and worms around the crappie dock. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.

Chandler: July 1 Elevation normal, water 86 and murky. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and plastics around coves, shorelines, and weed beds. Crappie slow on minnows around dam and docks. Report submitted by Gary Emmons, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Copan: June 30. Elevation 18 ft. above normal, water 70s and murky. Channel, blue, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, live shad, shad, stinkbait, and worms below the dam, and around tailwater and flooded shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Eucha: June 30. Elevation above normal, water low 80s and stained. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jigs, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around coves, docks, flats, points, riprap, shorelines, and weed beds. Crappie and white bass fair on crankbaits, hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, coves, docks, and points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, shad, and worms around coves, creek channels, main lake, points, and riprap. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Ft Gibson: June 30. Elevation above normal, water 80 and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on live bait, shad, and sunfish below the dam. White bass good on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, plastics, and topwater lures around flats, main lake, and points. Access to Ft. Gibson Lake is extremely limited due to extended flood conditions. Do not operate a boat on these waters unless you have above average familiarity with the lake. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Ft Gibson: July 1. Elevation 27 ft. above normal, water 84. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait and live shad below the dam, and around the dam and river channel. White bass slow on in-line spinnerbaits and small lures around points and trolling. Report submitted by Rick Stafford, Wagoner.

Greenleaf: June 30. Elevation above normal, water 85 and clear. Largemouth bass excellent on Alabama rig, buzz baits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk bait, plastics, rogues, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, creek channels, docks, points, riprap, rocks, shallows, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Channel catfish excellent on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, and worms around channels, coves, creek channels, flats, inlet, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure and channels. Report submitted by Marvin Stanley, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Hudson: June 30. Elevation above normal, water 70s and muddy. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad around flats and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. White bass good on crankbaits, jigs, and plastics around the main lake. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Hulah: June 30. Elevation 25 ft. above normal, water 70s and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, live shad, minnows, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms below the dam, and around tailwater and flooded shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Kaw: July 1. Elevation 30 ft. above normal, water 70s and muddy. Striped bass, striped bass hybrids, and white bass good on crankbaits, flukes, hair jigs, jigs, live shad, rogues, sassy shad, and topwater lures below the dam. Crappie, white bass and walleye fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, main lake, riprap, rocks, and bridges. Blue catfish, channel catfish, and flathead catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, grasshoppers, live bait, live shad, punch bait, shad, and worms below the dam, and around channels, flats, riprap, rocks, shallows, and shorelines. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: June 27. Elevation above normal, water muddy. Blue catfish fair on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois River: June 28. Elevation above normal, water 60 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on PowerBait and small lures below the dam and around eddies. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

McMurtry: July 1. Elevation 2 ft. above normal, water 82 and semi-murky. Crappie fair on minnows, PowerBait, tube jigs, worms, and beetle spin jigs at 12-15 ft. Small minnows have worked as well. The docks and structures at the dam have been the best locations. Minnows are the primary bait. Channel and flathead catfish fair on live shad, chicken liver, and dough bait around channels, creek channels, river channel, docks, west side docks, and island. Flatheads are being caught with live baits more frequently. The flatheads appear to be on nesting sites currently. Largemouth bass fair on minnows, plastic worms, topwater lures, jigs, and spinnerbaits around west side coves, northern coves with standing timber, and north end of the island. Middle of the day is slower. White bass fair on crankbaits, deep divers, and spoons around dam, riprap, and main lake channel near the sandbar. Several caught on crank-baits this past weekend. Saugeye good on deep divers of various sorts, bottom drag spinners, night crawlers, and minnows around main body around the sandbar and by the dam and around the island. A 5 lb. saugeye was caught using jigs near the bottom. Report submitted by McMurtry lake staff.

Oologah: June 30. Elevation 20 ft. above normal and slowly falling, water 70 and muddy. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around flats, on juglines, and on limblines. Most Corp boat ramps and campgrounds continue to be closed. Call the Oologah Lake office @ 918-443-2250 for specific closures. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Rogers County.

Skiatook: July 1. Elevation above normal, water 80s and clear. Crappie good on jigs and minnows at 5-15 ft. around brush structure, and standing timber. As of 8 am on July 1, the only boat ramp open is the south ramp in Blackdog Park. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Sooner: June 30. Elevation normal, water murky. White bass and saugeye fair on crankbaits around coves and riprap. Striped bass hybrids slow on live shad and spoons around the dam and main lake. Channel catfish fair on cut bait around discharge. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Spavinaw: June 30. Elevation above normal, water low 80s and stained. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jigs, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around coves, docks, points, riprap, shorelines, and weed beds. Crappie and white bass slow on crankbaits, hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, coves, docks, and points. Channel and blue catfish slow on chicken liver, shad, and worms around coves, points, and riprap. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Tenkiller: June 30. Elevation dropping, water murky to clear. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on Alabama rig, buzz baits, jigs, and plastics around brush structure, riprap, shallows, standing timber, and weed beds. Channel and blue catfish good on live bait, shad, shrimp, and stinkbait around main lake and riprap. As of Monday, July 1 the lake has dropped two feet over the weekend to 28 feet above normal. Although lake levels are dropping, conditions are still extremely limited on launching boats across the entire lake. Most all the parks are closed and boat ramps are under water. Fishing has slowed slightly with the rapid drop in water levels, but there are still lots of action in the flooded timber with all species of game fish. Have a happy and safe 4th of July. Report submitted by Brady May, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: June 30. Elevation above normal, water 85 and muddy. Channel, blue, and flathead catfish excellent on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, live bait, live shad, punch bait, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, and worms below the dam, and around channels, coves, creek channels, discharge, inlet, shallows, shorelines, and tailwater. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, jerk bait, plastics, rogues, and spinnerbaits around coves, creek channels, inlet, rocks, and shorelines. Boaters should continue to use extreme caution on Webbers Falls. Do to the record flooding there is a heavy load of debris in the river and most all channel markers are no longer in the correct placement. These hazards will be present for the foreseeable future. Boat ramps are starting to reopen at this time. Contact the Corp. Of Engineers for the most current openings. Report submitted by Marvin Stanley, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Northwest

Canton: June 28. Elevation above normal, water stained. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad below the dam. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Foss: July 1. Elevation 1 1/4 ft. above normal with Gate 1 open 1 3/4 ft. and Gate 2 open 1 1/2 ft., water mid-70s and clear. White bass fair on live bait around the main lake. Striped bass hybrid surfacing in early mornings along dam. Catfish slow to fair with cut bait on trotlines. Walleye slow to fair with worms. Bass fair with spinnerbaits. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

Ft. Supply: July 1. Elevation dropping, water murky. Channel catfish slow on shad and stinkbait below and around the dam. Report submitted by Mark Reichenberger, game warden stationed in Woodward County.

Southeast

Arbuckle: July 1. Elevation 1/2 ft. above normal, water 81-84 and clear to stained. Largemouth bass fair on topwater lures and creature baits at 10-20 ft. Smallmouth bass good on topwater lures early morning. Crappie slow around docks and fair on jigs around brush piles. White bass good on grubs near dam. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Broken Bow: June 29. Elevation normal, water 78. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on Alabama rig, flukes, and plastics around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: June 28. Elevation above normal, water 78 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam, and around channels, main lake, and tailwater. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and standing timber. Report submitted by Jake Bersche, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Eufaula: June 28. Elevation above normal, water 82 and murky. Flathead and blue catfish good on live bait around rocks and shorelines. White bass excellent on jigs and minnows around main lake and under bridges. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around coves, discharge, and docks. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: June 28. Elevation above normal, water 80 and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, and stinkbait below the dam, and around the main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Largemouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rig, crankbaits, live bait, plastics, and small lures around brush structure, channels, main lake, points, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: June 27. Elevation normal, water 86 and clear. Largemouth bass excellent on crankbaits, plastics, and topwater lures around main lake, points, river channel, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and live shad around coves, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, and stinkbait around inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: June 28. Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on small lures and tube jigs around shallows and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Lower Mountain Fork: June 28. Stocked approximately 990 rainbow trout on June 26. Report submitted by April Drake, secretary at the Southeast Region Office.

McGee Creek: June 28. Elevation normal, water 80 and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rig, plastics, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around main lake, points, rocks, shorelines, and standing timber. White bass fair on spinnerbaits and spoons around the main lake. Channel and flathead catfish fair on live bait, punch bait, and sunfish around channels, coves, and main lake. Report submitted by Jim Gillham, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Murray: July 2. Elevation above normal, water 89 and murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and white bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, flukes, grubs, hair jigs, jigs, small lures, spinnerbaits and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, points, riprap, rocks, shallows and in coves. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.

Pine Creek: June 28. Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits around the main lake, river channel, road beds, and humps. Crappie good on jigs around standing timber. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait around creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: June 28. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on rogues, spinnerbaits, and worms around brush structure, coves, riprap, river channel, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, live shad, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish around flats, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: June 27. Elevation above normal, water 81. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, jigs, plastics, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and sunfish around flats, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: June 28. Elevation above normal, water 75. Blue catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, and shad below the dam, and around main lake and tailwater. Striped bass good on cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, and topwater lures below the dam, and around flats, main lake, and tailwater. Flathead catfish fair on live bait and live shad below the dam and around tailwater. Fishing on Texoma is great with lake levels getting closer to normal. Striper fishing is good mid-lake on south on the dam. Main areas include islands, tabletop, west burns, east burns. Live bait fishing is good in the mornings on late evenings. Use black salties, goldfish, shiners, or live shad. If short on bait use cut bait, it has been producing fish as well. Also at early morning and late evening, striped bass have begun surfacing making for some great topwater fishing. When this feeding frenzy is going lure choice is not important as they will hit almost anything. Lots of small blue cats will follow behind schooling striper picking dead bait along the bottom. Tailwaters- Striped bass are still being caught on mostly cut bait or whole bait in the edge of the current. Blues are being caught on the same thing when fished along the bottom. I've noticed some nice flatheads being caught on live perch. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: June 28. Elevation above normal, water clear. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastics, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points, and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, and stinkbait below the dam, and around channels, main lake, and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, Game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

Southwest

Altus-Lugert: June 30. Elevation normal, water 75 and clear. White bass, channel catfish, crappie, and walleye fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jerk bait, jigs, and minnows below the dam, and around docks and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.

Ellsworth: June 30. Elevation above normal, water 77 and murky. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait, punch bait, and shad around channels, main lake, and points. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, and rocks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Ft. Cobb: July 3. Elevation above normal, water 80s and cloudy. Channel catfish fair on stinkbait along channels, creek channels and flats. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Lawtonka: June 30. Elevation above normal, water 76 and clear. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait and shad around main lake and points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Tom Steed: July 1. Elevation normal, water 75. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and stinkbait around flats and main lake. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: June 28. Elevation normal, water 80s and clearing. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastics, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, and shallows. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around docks and rocks. Walleye and saugeye good on crankbaits around spillway. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.