Longtime Shawnee chiropractor Dr. Harold Dean Cook passed away on June 29, 2019, at the age of 88.

Longtime Shawnee chiropractor Dr. Harold Dean Cook passed away on June 29, 2019, at the age of 88.

He was born in Oklahoma City on March 15, 1931, to William Claude and Mary Bessie Cook.

At the age of 16, he quit school to work in the oil fields as a rough neck to help provide for his family for a year. He then returned to Capitol Hill High School and graduated in 1952.

He met his future wife, Juanita Duncan, while attending Northeastern A&M in Miami, Oklahoma, on a football scholarship where he played in the Junior Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, in 1953. He then attended Central State University, where he was named to the 1955 All American Football Team.

Harold and Juanita had two sons: Harold Ray born in 1956 and Gary Wayne born in 1957. Harold moved his family in 1962 to Kansas City, Missouri, to attend Cleveland Chiropractic College where he graduated in 1966. Later in 1966, Dr. Cook started his chiropractic practice in Shawnee at 647 N. Kickapoo Street.

Dr. Cook was a member of Liberty Baptist Church for over 40 years.

Dr. Cook enjoyed spending time at Terra Starr RV Park on Lake Eufaula where he spent many happy days with his family and friends. He was a member of the park for 30 years.

Dr. Cook was a 32nd Degree Member in the Scottish Rite and also a member of the Kiwanis Club in Shawnee for many years.

Dr. Cook was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, one half brother, a sister and his son Gary Wayne Cook.

He is survived by his wife Juanita of almost 65 years, son Harold Ray Cook and wife Territa, daughter in law Thuyhang Cook, granddaughters Lanetta Cook and Mary Raeschel Marler, grandson Barrett Cook, one great-granddaughter Brittany, his last remaining brother Dr. Raymond E. Cook and many nephews and nieces.

There will be a memorial service at Liberty Baptist Church at 711 E. Federal in Shawnee on Wednesday, July 10, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Phil Thompson officiating.

The online memorial guestbook can be signed at: acs-okc.com.