Bartlesville's Freedom Fest, the Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville's annual contribution to the community was well attended Thursday despite the heat.

The Bartlesville Fire Department sprayed water from one of their trucks for grateful festival attendees.

An honor guard presented the flag at the Patriot Auto Group stage and the National Anthem was presented by Tabitha Rayl. A special salute to military veterans with an F-16 flyover from the Oklahoma Air National Guard thrilled the crowd.

The festival also had several contests and performers at the stage located at Frank Phillips Boulevard and Johnstone Avenue.

First, there was the All-American Hot Dog Eating Contest, sponsored by Bambino's Downtown Bistro. Nick Rowe, who won the contest by eating 10 hot dogs, and won the $75 grand prize. The proceeds from contestant entry fees will be donated to local animal shelters.

The Jennifer Marriott Band from Tulsa provided entertainment in between the contests.

The Patriotic Costume contest, sponsored by Zac Henderson State Farm, had 16 contestants from Missouri, Broken Arrow and even Las Vegas, Nev. Nathan Thompson, co-chair of Freedom Fest, served as emcee for the contest.

This year the five-year-olds swept the competition. Madison Mott took third place. Adelyn Yates took second place and Lennon Sanchez with a Statue of Liberty hat she had made took first place. Her brother, Elijah Sanchez, age three, also competed and accompanied his sister to the stage. He enjoyed rolling his red, white and blue pinwheel along the pavement.

Adelyn Yates was feeling shy during her interview, but her courage and her patriotic costume did not go unnoticed by the three Kiwanis Club judges.

Madison Mott's costume featured a patriotic cat t-shirt, white skirt with blue stars, a blue glittery tie with white stars and a hair bow.

During the interviews many contestants said their favorite thing about the 4th of July was the fireworks. Nicholas, 10, who was visiting his sister and brother-in-law from Missouri, said his favorite thing was family and fireworks.

Asked her favorite thing about Independence Day, Taylor, 9, from Dewey, said, “sometimes we get a permit for fireworks and we go kah-blewie with them.”

Each contestant received a bag of goodies from Zac Henderson State Farm and the top three winners received gift cards.

After the costume contest the Loco-Motion Line Dance Team entertained the crowd and led them in line dances.

The evening concluded with a spectacular fireworks display set to patriotic music above the Doenges Memorial Baseball Stadium.