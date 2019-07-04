John Lee Hall, 53, of Shawnee, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, July 5, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Memorial service will be 3 p.m., Saturday, July 6, at New Beginnings Church in Shawnee with Pastor Bobby Shatto, Chaplain Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, officiating and Lt. Freeland Wood, Shawnee Police Department, as honorary speaker under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

In lieu of flowers, the family has designated the American Kidney fund as appropriate for memorials at www.kidneyfund.org.

To share memories, or to sign the guest book online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.