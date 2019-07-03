Bartlesville Freedom Fest set for July 4 downtown

Food, fun and fireworks — downtown’s largest festival has something to offer everyone.

The annual Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville’s Freedom Fest will be held on Thursday along Second Street between Dewey Avenue and Keeler Avenue, with a special event on the Patriot Auto Group Stage starting at 5:30 p.m. and Freedom Fest itself kicking off at 7 p.m.

“We have so many special events planned for this year,” co-chair of the festival, Nathan Thompson said.

New this year is the All-American Hot Dog Eating Contest, sponsored by Bambino’s Downtown Bistro, at 5:30 p.m. The contest will be on the stage, located at Frank Phillips Boulevard and Johnstone Avenue.

Bambino’s Downtown Bistro owner Brian Black said participants in the contest must be at least age 21, and there is a $25 entry fee for the contest. The winner of the contest will win a cash prize and proceeds from the entry fee will be donated to local animal shelters.

“This contest is not a money-making thing for the restaurant,” Black said. “We are just trying to raise money for the animal shelters around town who are needing support.”

For more information on how to enter the All-American Hot Dog Eating Contest, contact Black at Bambino’s Downtown Bistro, located at 101 SE Frank Phillips Blvd.

Thompson said Freedom Fest will begin at 7 p.m. with opening ceremonies on the Patriot Auto Group Stage.

“We’ll kick things off with a patriotic salute to our nation, including an honor guard presenting the flag and the singing of the National Anthem by the very talented Tabitha Rayl,” he said.

The Jennifer Marriott Band from Tulsa will be providing entertainment on the stage, along with the return of a crowd favorite — the Patriotic Kids Costume Contest, sponsored by Zac Henderson State Farm.

“We want as many kids as possible to dress up in their favorite red, white and blue; or as a historic patriotic figure. Last year was our first year to have the contest and it was a blast,” Thompson said.

Registration begins at 7 p.m. at the Zac Henderson State Farm tent, right next to the Patriot Auto Group Stage. The contest begins at 7:45 p.m., with live interviews on the stage as well as on the radio.

Thompson said a special salute to military veterans will happen on the Patriot Auto Group Stage.

“That is always a special part of Freedom Fest, where we honor our heroes with the playing of all the anthems from the different branches of the armed forces,” he said.

The Jennifer Marriott Band will come back on stage and play the best music for all to enjoy until the grand finale fireworks show at 9:45 p.m., something the Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville is excited about.

“This year’s fireworks will be the biggest we’ve ever presented,” Thompson said.

Throughout Freedom Fest, there will be several large inflatables for children to play on, sponsored by Truity Credit Union, and the food choices available at the event are enough to make anyone’s mouth water.

Just some of the options available include DJ’s Southern Snow, Tuckerbee’s Honey, Prairie Fire Grill, Papa John’s, Extreme Endeavors, Ye Old Kettle Cooker, 8230 Enterprises and Brite Ice.

For more information, visit the Bartlesville Freedom Fest Facebook page, or follow the Freedom Fest link at www.bartlesvillekiwanis.org.

Pawhuska police chief fired

PAWHUSKA — Police Chief Nick Silva told the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise by telephone Friday morning that he has been dismissed from his job by interim Pawhuska City Manager Larry Eulert and Assistant City Manager Rex Wikel.

Silva said the dismissal comes in the aftermath of his recent termination of Assistant Chief Alton Horne for what Silva described as departmental policy violations that were documented, to include witness statements. Silva said he believed city hall was unhappy with his dismissal of Horne, and added that he had been concerned about what could happen because he let Horne go.

Silva said he also recently let another officer go. He had explained during recent conversations with the Examiner-Enterprise that he was trying to bring a professional approach to the department.

Silva said that Eulert told him Friday morning, “I just don’t like the way the department is going.” Silva said he asked what avenue of appeal he has, and Wikel told him that he could contact his attorney and have that person get in touch with City Attorney John Heskett. The termination was immediate and Eulert and Wikel reportedly left the police station without clarifying who would be in charge.

Silva also commented on his dismissal in a post Friday morning on Facebook, asking the public to support the officers of the Pawhuska Police Department. Silva said in his post that he thought Wikel, who is a former Pawhuska police chief, might return to the job of police chief and depend on Heskett to shield him from questions and concerns. Silva followed Wikel as chief earlier this year, when city government decided to make Wikel an assistant city manager.

PPD officers and staff members reportedly had strong emotional reactions to the dismissal Friday morning.

“I’ve gone through three chiefs and this (Silva) is the best chief I’ve ever had,” dispatch supervisor Charli Collier said. Collier, who said she has been with the department for six years, said her colleagues were visibly distressed by what had happened. “I know all my dispatchers (are upset) and I see all my officers in tears.”

The Examiner-Enterprise made telephone calls to both Heskett and Eulert, seeking comment about the dismissal of Silva. Heskett deferred to Eulert to provide information on behalf of city government.

Eulert said Friday afternoon that he had introduced Charlie Chartwright to the Pawhuska Police Department as its interim chief while city government looks for someone to hold the position on a longer-term basis. Cartwright, who has worked for the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, is starting right away at the PPD, Eulert said.

He added that the officers already knew Cartwright because of his work with the sheriff’s office and the introduction Friday afternoon of the new interim chief “went wonderful.”

“Absolutely not,” Eulert said, when asked if the termination of Silva had anything to do with Silva’s dismissal of Horne. “One had nothing to do with the other.”

