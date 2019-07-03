(SHAWNEE, Okla.) - The International Finals Youth Rodeo commences its 27th year Sunday, July 7 at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center in Shawnee, Oklahoma. The IFYR is known as the richest youth rodeo in the world, with more than $250,000 in prize money, championship saddles and buckles for contestants to pursue.

More than 825 contestants from 31 states as well as Australia will compete starting at 8 p.m. on July 7. There are two performances daily July 8-12 with 10 events running simultaneously in three arenas throughout the week. Events include cowgirls barrel racing, cowgirls pole bending, cowgirls breakaway roping, cowgirls goat tying, team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, bull riding, saddle bronc riding and bareback riding. The IFYR consists of two long go-rounds and a short go. All contestants compete once in each of the long go-rounds. The top 15 averages in each event will compete Friday, July 12 in the championship round short go.

Performances kick-off Sunday, July 7 at 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 8-12, performances are at 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. daily. The finals performance is Friday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m.

“We are ready for the 27th IFYR to begin,” said Stephanie Meiler-Gideon, interim director of the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center and International Finals Youth Rodeo. “We have been working hard all year to make this the best rodeo yet. With everything from the unique Tin Star Market mixed with the top-notch rodeo talent from across the globe, we know it will be an unforgettable week for fans and contestants to enjoy.”

Each day during the International Finals Youth Rodeo, the Tin Star Market is held in the Heart of Oklahoma Conference Center. This market features vendors from all over the country selling their western wear, accessories, home décor, rodeo gear, souvenirs and more. Hours are Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. and Monday though Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission and parking for the Tin Star Market is free, so be sure to make a stop to shop during this year’s IFYR!

Tickets are available prior to each performance throughout the week. Adult all session passes are $110 and child all session passes are $55. Individual session tickets can be purchased for $12, children's individual session tickets for $6 and senior individual session tickets for $10.

For more information on the IFYR, please call (405) 275-7020 or visit IFYR.com.