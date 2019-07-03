The Ardmore Police Department is seeking information on two subjects wanted for questioning in a alleged fraud incident.

APD Detective Matt Miller said the two individuals are believed to have used a forged check at the 1500 block of N Rockford Road on June 24.

This case comes in addition to a June 25 incident where a woman allegedly used a false ID and forged checks at multiple bank locations.

“The thing now is people get lost or stolen ID’s and try to use these to pass checks,” Miller said.

The two individuals spotted at the Rockford location were captured on camera, however police are requesting the public’s help in identifying and locating them, Miller said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Miller at 580-221-2569.



