The annual Earlsboro Alumni Reunion was held Saturday, June 8, in the Wes Jeske Auditorium. Earlsboro Days took place downtown the same day as the reunion. There was live music, crafts, pony rides, inflatables, and restored cars, trucks, and motorcycles on display on both sides of Main Street.

At the evening banquet, Steven Rasure (Class of 1969) gave the invocation. Superintendent Mark Maloy welcomed the alumni back to Earlsboro. He spoke about the building projects and improvements that are taking place this summer and about the increased student enrollment.

The banquet featured a meal of pulled pork, baked chicken, salads, vegetables and cobbler prepared by Earlsboro students and coaches. The proceeds raised from the dinner will be used by the athletic department for various needs.

Homemade cinnamon rolls made by Connie (Carter) Rawls were available for alumni to take home. During the banquet, several alumni were recognized. Those honored include Oldest Alumni, Betty (Carter) Ruiz (Class of 1951), and the youngest alumni attending was 2019 graduate, Maija Hall. Milena Stastny and Maija Hall each received a $1000 scholarship from the Alumni Association. Milena will attend Oklahoma Christian University, majoring in physical therapy. Maija is focusing on a law career and will attend Seminole State College. The largest class was 1957 with eight attending. The Class of 1969 celebrated their 50 year anniversary. Traveling the farthest were Phillip and Susie Mitchell from Scottsdale, Arizona. The Carters and the Permetters tied for the largest family with six family members each.

The evening ended with Lonnie Carter (Class of 1954) giving the benediction and the drawing for door prizes that included handmade quilts donated by the Quilting Queens and various other gifts.

The alumni would like to thank those that helped make this another successful reunion.

Those attending from out of state: Arizona: Phil and Susie Mitchell (Scottsdale); Arkansas: Ron Chambers (Cabot); Kansas: Mike and Marilyn (Switch) Langden (Potwin); Texas: Don Mills (Manor); Gloria (Carter) Grimes (Midland).

Alumni and spouses attending from Oklahoma: Broken Arrow: Ray and Betty (Hammer) Utt; Cushing: Fred and Ann Caudle; Del City: Gwen (Butler) Switch; Glenpool: Mel and Jo (Orr) Aloway; Meeker: Kay (Daugherty) Wallace; Norman: Adam and Betty (Permetter) Falato; Prague: Mary (Boyd) Riddle; Purcell: Bruce and Lynna Bryan; Ratliff City: Lonnie and Doris (Bowlan) Carter; Seminole: Gary and Shirley Carter; Tulsa: Chuck and Carol (Pexton) Berry; Earlsboro: Roger and Della (Rutledge) Bradshaw, Mike and Lisa (Dockrey) Claytor, Joe Crosswell, Maija Hall, Nadiyah Harmon, Raven McClain, Wayne Mize, John Earl and Marilyn (Slagle) Permetter Sr, Stacie Permetter, Connie (Carter) Rawls, Steven and Deborah (Nadeau) Rasure; Shawnee: Frank Bryant and Cindy, Jerry and Ester Lue (Magnino) Bryant, June (Switch) Buckner, Melvin and Sherriann Carter, Kent Crow, Sharon (Jeske) Howard, Darrin Jeske, Janet (Butler) Jeske, Gene Stroud, Dwight and Ruth (Jeske) Suddock, Sue (Wheeler) Thomas, Joyce (Bowlan) Wellman; Tecumseh: Henry and Linda Bowlan, Doris (Montgomery) Lyon, Monty and Nina (Paxson) Montgomery, Mark and Betty (Carter) Ruiz and Pat (Boyd) Woodard.