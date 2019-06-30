An Oklahoma City man who allegedly led authorities on a chase in Pottawatomie County while driving a stolen vehicle overnight was jailed after crashing in the area of Interstate 40 and SH 9A.

Pottawatomie County Undersheriff Travis Palmer said Tyler Doyal, 25, was being booked into the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center on complaints relating to the pursuit as well as possession of a stolen vehicle. Formal charges have not been filed.

Palmer said events unfolded in the area of McLoud Road and I-40 when authorities tried to stop a vehicle with no headlights.

The vehicle was discovered to be stolen, he said, and the the driver went south on SH 102 and then east on SH 9 in Tecumseh, with law enforcement losing sight of the suspect vehicle in that chase.

Along SH 9A, Palmer said Lt. Travis Sullivan located the vehicle and the chase continued past I-40 and 9A before the driver turned around. At I-40 and 9A, Palmer said the driver almost rear-ended a semi truck and crashed, then fled on foot.

Palmer said the suspect ran into a store, where Sullivan tackled him to make the arrest.

As part of the case, Palmer said they also discovered the suspect, while at the McLoud Road Love's, had allegedly stolen a cell phone from another customer's vehicle, so that theft is part of this case as well.

Several law enforcement agencies were involved, Palmer said, including sheriff's deputies, McLoud and Tecumseh police, as well as Absentee Shawnee tribal police.

Doyal was being booked into jail early Sunday morning and will make an initial court appearance for setting of bond on Monday.

Case reports will be turned over to the district attorney's office for consideration of formal charges.