Whatever good things we build, can end up building us.

Madill Public Schools and its athletic programs are about to take on a new face for the upcoming school year, in more ways than one.

This fall the Wildcats football team will be playing on a new artificial turf surface at Blake Smiley Stadium, but the new field is just one part of a dramatic makeover that is taking place across several campuses in Madill.

“Our old grass field was used and abused by all sorts of sports during all times of the day,” Madill Athletic Director, Bink Stafford said. “In addition to the new field, we are also building a 28,000 square-ft band, art, music, speech, and drama room for the new school-year. At the elementary school, we’re getting new playground equipment which includes brand new slides, ladders, and swings.”

“The high school softball team is getting a parking lot so they have somewhere to park for games and practices,” Stafford added. “People will also be working on the drainage issue around the cafeteria as well.”

Construction began in the spring of 2019 on the multiple projects across the board with the field construction beginning the following Tuesday after Memorial Day.

Rain has threatened to delay the completion of the new field surface, but plans are still in place to have it ready by the first week of August in time for the 2019-2020 season of Wildcat Football.

Not only is Madill getting a new field surface, but there will be some other notable improvements at Blake Smiley Stadium coming in the near future as well.

A new track surface will be put down, with the previous seven lane surface being done away with in favor of a new expanded eight lane surface.

“We don’t have a specific date on when the track will be finished, but we’re hoping it will be done by the fall of ’19,” Stafford said. “There was a lot of planning that went into this, but in the end, the community is excited to see the finished result.”

“The kids definitely deserved this,” Stafford added. “We are happy to see the campus change for the better.”