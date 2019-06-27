ADA, OK (06/26/2019)-- Taylor Pruitt Chesser, right of Shawnee, was the recipient of the Outstanding Student Teacher Award of English at East Central University's Department of English and Languages Banquet held this past spring. Pictured with Chesser is Dr. Sarah Peters, associate professor and chair of the Department of English and Languages. This award honors the English education major who, after completing his or her necessary coursework and student teaching assignment, is recognized by the department as demonstrating extraordinary aptitude and enthusiasm for the profession of teaching English. The recipient must have not only have an outstanding record, but have evidences excellence in teaching during the course of his or her student teaching placeme