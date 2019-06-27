Shawnee will be celebrating the Fourth of July with a parade gathering July 4 at 8:30 a.m. at 7th and Beard. At 9:30 a.m., the parade will go down Main Street and turn north on Union to pick up walkers on 10th Street and then turn left onto Highland, ending at Veterans Memorial Park on Broadway.

All veteran organizations, biker groups, Blue Star families, Gold Star families, Boy & Girl Scouts, antique cars, bicycle riders, local and state officials and all Tribal Veteran organizations are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 405-878-6534.