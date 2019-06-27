Suspect in death of ex-Louisiana mayor arrested in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police say a man accused of fatally shooting the former mayor of a small Louisiana city has been arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Tulsa World reports that 39-year-old Oshay Booker was taken into custody Tuesday following a brief standoff.

Tulsa County Jail records indicate he was being held without bond Wednesday as a fugitive from Louisiana. The records do not list a lawyer to speak for him.

Booker is accused of shooting former Winnfield Mayor Ronald Goff to death on June 11 in the north-central Louisiana city. Authorities say Goff was Booker's step-father.

Sgt. Luke Sherman of the Tulsa Police Department says Booker surrendered peacefully after authorities surrounded his apartment. Sherman says it was not immediately known if Booker was armed.

•••

Kings of Leon to play free show to open Oklahoma City park

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Grammy-winning rockers Kings of Leon will help Oklahoma City debut its new downtown park with a free concert.

Mayor David Holt announced Wednesday that the band whose members once lived in Oklahoma City will perform Sept. 27 as headliners in a three-day opening event at Scissortail Park.

Kings of Leon tweeted that fans in their home state should expect "a show to remember."

Scissortail Park will eventually cover 70 acres and include a lake and sports facilities. It's also home to a clone of the "Survivor Tree" that lived through the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. The clone will eventually be transplanted to replace the original American elm once it dies.

The $132 million park is a centerpiece of Oklahoma City's downtown revitalization, including a new convention center and streetcar system.

•••

Oklahoman booked for murder in death of 85-year-old mother

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police in Oklahoma City say a man accused of abuse and neglect of his 85-year-old mother earlier this month now faces a murder charge since she has died.

Oklahoma County Jail records indicate that 54-year-old Carlton Leroy Nault was being held on second-degree murder and other complaints Wednesday following the death of his mother, Mari Miller. The records don't indicate whether Nault is represented by an attorney.

Sgt. Megan Morgan says officers responded to a possible case of elder abuse June 13 when managers at an apartment complex reported hearing Miller yelling from her apartment. Nault was taken into custody after officers found Miller in the apartment amid deplorable conditions with signs of trauma to her face.

Officials say Miller died Tuesday from injuries because of long-term abuse and neglect.

•••

Oklahoma presents final witness in trial against drug makers

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma is wrapping up its presentation of evidence against Johnson & Johnson in the state's case alleging the consumer products giant and its subsidiaries helped fuel the deadly opioid crisis.

Attorneys for the state on Wednesday continued questioning Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Director Terri White. She is the state's final witness.

Oklahoma alleges opioid drug makers caused a public nuisance in Oklahoma by promoting widespread use of the highly addictive drugs and that abatement will cost billions. The trial began May 28 and is expected to continue for several more weeks as the defense presents its case. The company maintains it has acted responsibly.

Connecticut-based Purdue Pharma and Israeli-owned Teva Pharmaceuticals previously settled with the state for $270 million and $85 million , respectively.

•••