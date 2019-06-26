Jose Felix Castillo, age 71 of Shawnee, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in his home. He was born Aug. 25, 1947, in Donna, Texas, the son of Febroñio Calderon and Consuelo Castillo.

He is survived by his wife, Ella Castillo; daughters, Kathy Burklin and Frankie Hoskins; son, Joey Castillo; sisters, Guadalupe Castillo and Lisa Griffin; brothers, Emilio Castillo and Johnnie Castillo; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son Joe Don Isaac Thompson; grandson Joe Don Thompson, Jr.; brothers Carlos, Crespin, Francisco, Rudy, Brigido and Carlos; sister, Mary Castillo. Jose was loved by everyone in his family including all of his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and beloved friends. Jose will be dearly missed by his loving family but his memory will live on forever.

Cremation under the care and direction of the Brown’s Family Funeral Home, McLoud.