Dorothy Marie Hollingshead "Dot", 87, passed away peacefully June 20, 2019, at the Shawnee Care Center surrounded by her loving family.

Dot was born July 26, 1931, in Seminole to Louie Elmer Majors and Gladys Mae Majors.

She graduated from Bowlegs High School and later married George Hollingshead on Oct. 29, 1947.

Dot was a homemaker and also had many jobs outside the home, which included secretary at Wesley Methodist Church, Century 21, The Slyvania Plant and Western Electric.

Her hobbies were gardening, oil painting, quilting and she loved fishing and camping. She was always ready to go somewhere especially with her three sisters. She had a quick wit and never said a harsh word about anyone and never complained.

Dot is preceded in death by her parents, her husband George Hollingshead, three brothers Rayhugh Majors, Wilburn Majors, and Robert Majors and sister Katie Robertson.

Dot leaves behind two sisters, Barbara Colvin and Betty Stafford; two sons David Hollingshead and wife Chris, Gary Hollingshead and wife Diane, six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be July 6 at 2 p.m. at The First Church of the Nazarene, where she was a longtime member, 401 N. Market Shawnee.