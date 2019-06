• In last week’s article about new Jay Mayor Becki Farley, Camrine Thompson and Kay Pickup were inadvertently left off as part of the Incident Management Team list for Jay, Oklahoma. We apologize for the oversight.

• In last week's article about Jay Police Department conducting tobacco compliance checks, it was incorrectly assumed that TSET was involved with the tobacco checks. TSET is not involved in any way with the tobacco compliance checks. We apologize for the mistake.