Robert Dean Sperry “Bob”, age 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Veteran’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Bob was born on Sept. 18, 1930, in Madill, to Ermine and Clarence Sperry. He was a twin and one of 12 children. When Bob was only eight years old he lost his parents to a tragic illness and ultimately grew up at the Masonic Children’s Home of Oklahoma in Guthrie. Bob remembered his years there fondly and would later become a Freemason in tribute to his time spent there.

He graduated from Guthrie High School in 1948, and joined the United States Air Force a few months later. Bob proudly and honorably served his country during the Korean War and discharged from the military in August 1952.

Bob welcomed his only child, a son, Mitchell Dean Sperry in November 1960. He was a loving and devoted father, offering unwavering support in all of his son’s personal and professional endeavors. Bob’s loyalty was not only evident in his relationship with his son but in all areas of his life, including relationships with other family members, friends and even coworkers. Bob was a loyal employee of Uniroyal for 20 years and after retiring, went to work for another 20 years at Citizen’s Bank of Ardmore.

In 1989, Bob met the love of his life, Judy, and also became a grandfather to his granddaughter, Haley. Eleven years later, he would proudly welcome his grandson, Britton. Bob, or “Poppy” as his grandkids lovingly called him, was his grandchildren’s biggest fan, never missing a game or a match.

In his free time, Bob served his community by becoming a Freemason, where he achieved the Master Mason degree and was invited to join the Shrine. He also served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), where he advocated for the best interests of children in foster care. But perhaps the contribution to his community that Bob was most proud of was the Moose Lodge Thanksgiving Dinner.

He helped start this dinner in 1992, and for years it provided over 1,000 free meals to the community each Thanksgiving. Bob loved to golf and shared this love with his son and grandson. He was also a master of puzzles and you could always find one in the works on his kitchen table.

Bob is survived by his wife, Judy Sperry; his daughter-in-law, Cindy Faustner and her husband Tim Faustner; his grandchildren, Britton Sperry, and Haley Merrill and her husband Josh Merrill; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

He is welcomed Home by his son, Mitch Sperry; as well as his parents, Ermine and Clarence Sperry; and his 11 siblings, Opal, Mildred, Clarence Jr., Margaret, Wanda, Fredwinna, Howard, Ann, Jim, Joe and Jerry.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Craddock Funeral Home, 525 S. Commerce St. Ardmore, OK 73401.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Oklahoma Veteran’s Center of Ardmore for the compassionate care they provided to Bob for the past two years.

