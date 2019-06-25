Kenneth Powers

Kenneth Powers, 57 of Dekalb, Texas, passed away June 20, 2019 at St. Michael’s Hospital in Texarkana, Texas.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Ken Powers, Jr and Chelsee of Bartlesville; daughter, Kendra Barron; granddaughters, Alyssa and Treya Powers of Bartlesville; numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Clardy Funeral Service Chapel in Idabel, Oklahoma

Family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 26 at the Clardy Funeral Service Chapel.