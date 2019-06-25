ONGOING

Grove Tennis Club

Men and women of all ages are invited to take part in the Grove Tennis Club, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, at the Grove Tennis Courts, located in the city's sports complex, near Shundi and 13th Street.

For more information, persons interested may call Barbara Brown Scott at 918-253-4690.

Line Dancing

The Uptown Dance Company is holding community line dances at the Grove Community Center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Beginner's dances are at 9 a.m., while advanced dancers will take the floor at 10:15 a.m.

For more information contact Ginger Pearish at 918-787-1673.

Har-Ber Village is a Blue Star Museum

From Monday, May 27 to Monday, Sept. 2, Har-Ber Village in Grove will be part of the Blue Star Program.

The program allows free museum admission for active military members and their family

Har-Ber Village is open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursday through Monday, closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The pioneer-era village, complete with Visitor Center, The Country Store gift shop, Nature Trail, Picnic Pavilion and Event Tent, allows visitors to experience the area’s history and ecology as well as view collections of antiques and memorabilia.

Admission is $10 (ages 14 to 62), $7.50 (seniors 62 and above), $5 (ages 6 to 13), and free for children under 6 years and Har-Ber Village Museum members.

The Nature Trail is open seven days a week from dawn to dusk, free of charge.

The Cafe at Har-Ber Village is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday to Monday, and closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The cafe's direct line is 918-787-7617.

Har-Ber Village Museum is located at 4404 West 20th St., in Grove. For more information persons interested may call 918-786-6446 or visit har-bervillage.com.

MON. ONGOING

Bluegrass Jam at St. Andrew's

Musicians of all ages are invited to take part in the weekly Bluegrass Jam from 6 to 8:30 p.m., every Monday, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Grove.

All ages and levels of ability are welcome. The event is open to the whole family.

People are encouraged to participate or sit back and listen. Free coffee and water are provided.

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church is located at 555 East Third Street, Grove. For more information, persons interested may contact Rev. Dr. David L. Bridges at 918-786-4113 or frdavid@standrewsgrove.org.

Caring Kitchen/Feed My Sheep

Volunteers with The Caring Kitchen and Feed My Sheep have combined efforts to provide their services on the same day.

The Caring Kitchen, now located at 11th and Washbourne, in Jay, will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, while Feed My Sheep will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, across the roadway in its facility.

Caring Kitchen 2.0 will provide a nutritious meal once a week in its new location in Jay. Feed My Sheep will provide a food pantry for those in need on the same day.

The combined operation is designed to allow the two organizations to join forces in order to serve members of the community.

TUE. ONGOING

Story time at Grove Library

The “Read with Friends” story time program for children ages infant to 5-years-old, now has one meeting time each 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, at the Grove Public Library. More info: Grove Public Library, 918-786-2945.

DayBreak of Grove

DayBreak of Grove, a program for seniors and respite care for caregivers, takes place from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday, in the Cedar Oaks RV Park Community Room, 1550 North 83rd Street, Grove. It includes singing, crafts, chair exercises, lunch, games and other activities.

For more information, persons interested may call Christie Hunter at 405-517-3539 or St. Andrew's Episcopal Church at 918-786-4113.

Grand Lake Woodcarvers

Members of the Grand Lake Woodcarvers meet each Tuesday, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Grove Senior Center, 145 East O'Daniel Parkway, Grove. All levels of experience welcome. Free instruction is available.

For more information, persons interested may contact Lynn Doughty at 918-314-6514.

TUE. & WED. ONGOING

SAIL at the Library

SAIL - Staying Active & Independent for Life, a fitness program for older adults, will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, at the Grove Public Library.

The event is free and organized by the OHAI.

The library is located at 1140 NEO Loop, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-2945.

WED. ONGOING

Mah Jongg Wednesdays

Uptown Girl Mah Jongg at the Grove Senior Center, 1 p.m. every Wednesday. More info, contact Joyce Irving at 918-407-5893.

WED. & SAT. ONGOING

GAMA Farmers' Market

Grove Area Merchants Farmers' Market takes place from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday (May to October) at the Grove Community Center, 104 W. Third, Grove. This is a producer-only market. Everything is handmade or home-grown. For more information, contact Donnie Crain or Connie King at the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce at 918-786-9079.

THU. ONGOING

62-plus Club in Langley

Organizers with the Langley Public Library in Langley have begun a “62+ Club” for seniors looking for an afternoon of fun and social engagement.

The club, which meets beginning 1:30 p.m., each Thursday, at the library. It will include games, adult coloring and social engagement, as well as snacks.

For more information, persons interested may call Jeanie Norman at 918-782-4461 or visit www.langleypl.okpls.org.

FRI. ONGOING

Movers & Shakers in Grove

Movers & Shakers, a movement and music class for babies through preschoolers and their grown-ups takes place at 10:30 a.m., every Friday, at the Grove Public Library.

The library is located at 1140 NEO Loop, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-2945.

SAT. ONGOING

Bingo at the American Legion

Members of Grove’s American Legion Qualate-Pritchard Post 178 will begin hosting bingo at 6 p.m., on Saturdays, at the American Legion building located at 114 Broadway at the corner of O'Daniel Parkway and Broadway.

The family-friendly event is open to people of all ages. It will be smoke, alcohol and drug free. A concession will be available with soda, water, tea, coffee, popcorn, nachos, chips, candy bars and other snacks.

Payouts will be in cash, with the prize amounts depending upon the number of packets being played. Participants are asked to arrive early to purchase packets as bingo will start promptly at 6 p.m.

For more information, persons interested may contact Lee Cathey at 918-786-9860.

The Wild Eats at Bernice Nature Center

Every Saturday, at 1 p.m., (from April to October) the staff at the Grand Lake State Park - Bernice Nature Center hosts a "Wild Eats" where park staff feed the park animals for the public.

The event is designed to let participants learn how and what food animals eat, along with why a proper diet is required for all living things.

The center is located at 54101 Highway 85A, Bernice. For more information, persons interested may contact Amanda Wiley, park naturalist, at 918-257-8330, email amanda.wiley@travelok.com or visit www.travelok.com.

SAT. 06.15 to 12.14

AARP Driver Safety Program

Local classes for the AARP Driver Safety Program will take place once a month, now until December. The one-day course is six hours in length. Drivers will be able to obtain a discount from their insurance carriers for taking the course.

The classes are open to all interested drivers, including those who have taken it in the past. Upcoming class dates are Wednesday, Aug. 28, Sept. 11, Oct. 23, and Nov. 19; and Saturday, June 15 and Dec. 14.

For more information, or to learn the time and location of an individual class, persons interested may call Frank Houck at 918-787-6532 or 918-801-5766.

THURS. 06.27

Indivisible rescheduled at Coleman

The Oklahoma F.A.I.T.H. Riders brings the story of one marriage, one family under God to the Coleman Theatre with a screening of Indivisible at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27. The showing was moved from Thursday, May 23.

The FAITH Series is an outreach program of the Oklahoma F.A.I.T.H. Riders designed to celebrate films of faith, hope and love that have the power to change people and challenge those people to change the world.

Admission to the movie night is free, but F.A.I.T.H. Riders is partnering with the N.E.O. Memorial Veterans Cemetery during the presentation of Indivisible.?

Representatives with the cemetery will be available at the event to answer any questions about the cemetery and to accept donations.

Those attending are under no obligation to donate. It is simply an opportunity for those who would like to help the cemetery to do so.

F.A.I.T.H. Riders is a motorcycle ministry passionate about sharing Christ with the world. Our FAITH Series is motivated by the group's love for Christ and the community.

For more information, persons interested may visit www.okfaithseries.com or FAITH Series on Facebook.

The Coleman Theatre is located at 103 North Main in downtown Miami. For more information, persons interested may call 918-540-2425 or visit www.colemantheatre.org/events.

Screen on the Green

E.T. will be shown on the Delaware County Courthouse Lawn at 8:30 p.m. The event is free. This is the first event of the 52nd Huckleberry Festival.

For more information, call 918-253-8698.

FRI. 06.28

Grove Area Chamber Golf Tournament

The tournament is taking place at Patricia Island Country Club and will begin with a 12:30 p.m. lunch on the green. The tournament will kick off at 1:30 p.m. with a shotgun start.

The entry fee is $100 per golfer and mulligans are available $20 per person or $80 per team.

For more information call 918-786-9079.

Little Miss Huckleberry Pageant

The Little Miss Huckleberry Pageant for ages 0-12 will be held at Bulldog Arena in Jay at 6:30 p.m. No additional entries will be accepted. Admission to the pageant is $2 for an adult and $1 for children. Concessions will be available.

For more information, call 918-964-1618.

SAT. 06.29

Miss Huckleberry and Outstanding Teen Pageant

The pageant will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Bulldog Arena in Jay. The winner of the Miss Huckleberry pageant will go on to compete at Miss Oklahoma 2020.

For more information, call 918-964-1618.

SAT. 07.06

Brush and Palette Art Class

The class "Creating Spirit Dolls with Lani Griffin" will be held at the gallery located at 18 W. 4th St. in Grove. Classes are $25 and are free for veterans.

For more information, call 918-786-9698.

FRI. 07.12

Brush and Palette Artist of the Month Reception

A reception to celebrate Brush and Palette Gallery's July Artist of the Month will be held at the gallery from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Light refreshments and an artist demonstration will be provided. The gallery is located at 18 W. 4th St. Grove.

For more information, call 918-786-9698.

SAT. 07.13

Brush and Palette Art Class

The class "Watercolor with Virginia Craig" will be held at the gallery located at 18 W. 4th St. in Grove. Classes are $25 and are free for veterans.

For more information, call 918-786-9698.

SAT. 07.20

Grand Lake Bobber Drop

The 10th Annual Grand Lake Bobber Drop, sponsored by the Grand Lake Sports Center, gets underway at approximately 8 a.m. Saturday, July 20, when Sam Williams drops the first bobber from a plane hovering over the Honey Creek area of Grand Lake.

The event, which Williams calls an "on the water Easter Egg" type scavenger hunt, will drop thousands of numbered bobbers along the Grand Lake waterway at Honey Creek Bridge, Sail Boat Bridge, Monkey Island, Elk River Bridge and Bernice State Park - and all areas in between.

Williams said the plane will take off from the Grove Regional Airport shortly before 7:50 a.m., Saturday, so he can start dropping bobbers, beginning at 8 a.m. near Honey Creek Bridge.

He will then travel down the middle of the lake as he drops the bobbers. Bobbers will be released, 100 at a time, through the chute created especially for the event.

The Grand Lake Sports Center is located at 301 South Main Street, in Grove. For more information, persons interested may contact Williams at 918-786-2300.

Aquapaloza

Grab sunscreen and water supplies, what is known as the area's biggest on-the-water concert and raft up takes place on Saturday, July 20, as the 2019 Aquapalooza Grand Lake gets underway.

The tradition, which draws upwards of 14,000 partiers, is presented by 360GrandLake.com.

The 10th annual event takes place from 1 to 5 p.m., and is located between the spillways, just off the boat ramp at the Cherokee Area at Grand Lake State Park, in Disney. From land, the location is on Highway 28, east of the Disney Rock Cabins and the Pensacola Dam.

Brush and Palette Art Class

The class "Acrylic Painting Class with Dolly Zarintash" will be held at the gallery located at 18 W. 4th St. in Grove. Classes are $25 and are free for veterans.

For more information, call 918-786-9698.

SAT. 07.27

Brush and Palette Art Class

The class "Alcohol Ink with Sandie Storm" will be held at the gallery located at 18 W. 4th St. in Grove. Classes are $25 and are free for veterans.

For more information, call 918-786-9698.

TUE. 08.13

Grand Lake Storytellers

The Grand Lake Storytellers, a group of people who love to tell - or hear - a good story, will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Grove Public Library 1140 NEO Loop, Grove.

The group meets every other month, during the even numbered months. For more information, persons may call Kim Wenzel at 918-919-1490.

FRI. 08.23 to 08.24

Grove OK's First Professional Rodeo

The rodeo, hosted by Crosswired Cowboy Church, will take place at 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday night at the church located at 28565 S. 670 Rd. Grove, OK.

For more information, contact Stan Amos at 918-801-6059.

TUE. 09.17

Delaware County Genealogical Society

The Delaware County Genealogical Society will meet in the Grove Public Library at 7 p.m. The society will be focusing on DNA.

TUE. 10.15

Grand Lake Storytellers

The Grand Lake Storytellers, a group of people who love to tell - or hear - a good story, will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Grove Public Library 1140 NEO Loop, Grove.

The group meets every other month, during the even numbered months. For more information, persons may call Kim Wenzel at 918-919-1490.

Delaware County Genealogical Society

The Delaware County Genealogical Society will meet in the Grove Public Library at 7 p.m.

TUES. 11.18

Delaware County Genealogical Society

The Delaware County Genealogical Society will meet in the Grove Public Library at 7 p.m.

TUE. 12.10

Grand Lake Storytellers

The Grand Lake Storytellers, a group of people who love to tell - or hear - a good story, will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Grove Public Library 1140 NEO Loop, Grove.

The group meets every other month, during the even numbered months. For more information, persons may call Kim Wenzel at 918-919-1490.

TUE. 12.17

Delaware County Genealogical Society

The Delaware County Genealogical Society will meet in the Grove Public Library at 7 p.m.