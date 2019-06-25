It’s about time for the 2019 Washington County Free Fair. You will be excited to see all the things that have been planned at this year’s fair taking place Sept. 5-8.

Events and interactive exhibits with focus on STEM (Science, technology, engineering and mathematics) for all ages. The planning committee hopes you will have a STEM-tastic time. As always, you will see the handmade quilts, canning items, fresh produce, 4-H and Future Farmers of America exhibits, livestock shows and there will be plenty of yummy food for you to choose from.

If you plan on entering exhibits in this years fair, you will find the available information at the Washington County Extension Office in Dewey. Be sure to check out the list of exhibits that will be allowed for the open classes, and for the younger youth of Washington County. There are so many options, and plenty of time, this summer vacation for the kids to prepare their exhibits for the fair.

Would you like to help our local kids? Ginger Monday, owner of Thirsty Turtle, and Monday’s Liquor, but also an Avid spokeswoman for the Dewey FFA, is in need of sponsors to help with this year’s 3rd Annual Dewey FFA Horticulture Poker Run/Fundraiser. This year’s event will be held on 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Aug. 24.

FFA Horticulture Program is needing help from their community to continue to raise money for more improvements to FFA Horticulture Department. The Dewey FFA horticulture class has plant sales to raise money for their FFA projects. They have an amazing water filtration with live fish fertilizing the plants and water. “The setup is amazing,” Ginger Monday said. “These kids grew these plants with hard work, and they are very strong and healthy plants. This last sale at the green house they had was not equipped well to keep the heat off these plants, and they lost many — such a shame to see their hard work go south.

“They didn’t have the right equipment set up in this green house, plus this green house has been outgrown. They needed a larger greenhouse with correct heat and cooling temperatures, that will allow the students to learn about horticulture all year. So, I decided to help them out and start a great fun run poker run. I believe in the future of our children. And, if this is a success, we will continue to do it annually for the future of horticulture projects for the community. Let’s help them out and come ride with me,” Monday said.

This was last year, and now through the help of sponsors and the community, the funds were raised through the 2 Poker Runs, to purchase a new greenhouse, new electric is being put in, as well as a few other finishing touches. If you drive by the Dewey School, and look to the north of the agriculture building you will see the new greenhouse.

So this year, the 3rd Annual Poker Run Fundraiser, will be held to raise funds for a Hoop House. The Hoop House will also be located at the Ag Farm. The Hoop House will help students to be able to grow some of the cold weather veggies such as beets, carrots, cauliflower, leaf lettuce, peas, radishes and more. This will encourage the students to know the value of healthy foods grown with their own hands.

The goal amount for the Hoop House is $15,000. Sponsors are needed to help fund the advertising and t-shirts for the Poker Run.

They are also looking for individuals to donate items to be auctioned off, as well as someone to cater. So help make this fundraiser a success for the youth of our community. You may contact Ginger Lee Ann Monday on the Thirsty Turtle Facebook page, for more information on the Poker Run and sponsorship. Come help out the Dewey FFA with this very important fund raiser. It is for a project that keeps giving back to our youth and the community.