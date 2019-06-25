Mona Veteto

Mona Maxine Veteto, 95, of Bartlesville, died Sunday.

Mrs. Veteto has been removed to Jones Funeral Home in Burlington, KS where services are pending. Local arrangements were under the direction of the Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.

Nancy Neuen

Nancy Jane (Mitchell) Neuen, 70, of Bartlesville, Sunday.

Visitation will be at Stumpff Funeral Home on Tuesday/Wednesday from 9AM-8PM.

Services will be at 10AM Thursday at the First Baptist Church. Interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.