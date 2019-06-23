NUTRITION MENU
Monday: Ham, sweet potatoes, brussel sprouts, roll, fruit cobbler
Tuesday: Chicken pot pie with crust, pickled beets, cake
Wednesday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, pudding
Thursday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll cake
Friday: Tuna salad, pasta salad, crackers, strawberries and bananas
For reservations, contact Community Action Resource & Development Inc.: Dewey Senior Center, 918-534-1760; Bartlesville, East Senior Center 918-331-3675; Nowata, 918-273-0552.