Per her request, there are no services scheduled for former area resident Maryon Howard Wilkinson Gray.

Maryon was born, Monday, Jan. 31, 1955, Ardmore, to William and Geneva (Goode) Howard and died, Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Covenant Health Care in Saginaw, Mich., after a brief illness at the age of 64 years, 4 months and 5 days.

Maryon was later adopted by Bill and Patsy Chambers, who preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by her birth parents; a sister, Patty and a grandson, Tristen Wilkinson. Maryon was an EMT and Home Health Nurse. She spent many hours volunteering at the Wilson Summer League Ball games. She loved her kids and was known to give her last dollar to someone in need. She had a contagious smile and laugh.

Maryon is survived by her husband, Mike Gray of Vassar, Mich.; children, Gerald Wilkinson and his wife, Christi of Russett, Becca Marker and Jason Bowden of Reese, Mich., and Billy Joe Wilkinson and his wife Connie of Wilson; grandchildren, Chance Wilkinson, Tyler Wilkinson. Chelsea Wilkinson, Taylor Wilkinson, Gabby Marker, Keely Marker, Collin Bowden, Evan Wilkinson, Stachia Diaz and Lucie McKinley; six great-grandchildren; brother and sisters, John Chambers and his wife Brandi, Rachael Chambers and a special friend, Debbie Hayes whom no matter how many miles separated them, they always picked up right where they left off; numerous other family and friends.

Memorials and condolences may be sent to Laurel Funeral Home. 665 Fifth Street, Healdton, Oklahoma 73438 or www.laurelfuneralhome.com.