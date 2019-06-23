On Wednesday, June 19th, 2019 Pottawatomie County 4-H member, Rilie Hodge, was featured on the Living Oklahoma segment of KOKH FOX Channel 25 News to receive the Noble Cause Award. Each month on Living Oklahoma, they honor young people making a difference in their communities, by awarding "A Noble Cause" award. This award is sponsored by Oklahoma City Attorney and philanthropist Noble McIntyre and his firm, McIntyre Law. Rilie Hodge was named this month's winner for her unique way of giving to those in need through her charity, Rilie's Rainbow. At the young age of eight, Rilie saw a need to help others, and she did so by using her allowance money to buy socks and donate them to the charity Sox of Love, Inc. Rilie did not want anyone to go without socks on their feet to protect them from frostbite. She likes to buy "funny socks", to make people smile and forget about what they might be going through and black socks for homeless and veterans because they don't have access to washers and dryers.

Since then, with the help of her family, Rilie has her own charity now called Rilie's Rainbow. The mission of Rilie's Rainbow is to empower children to give and make a difference in their community and world because they are "more than just a child". Rilie wants kids to learn and give with Rilie's Rainbow, because it can make a difference. In addition to collecting socks to donate, Rilie also became involved with Helping Hands, a group that feeds children in the Macomb school area over the weekend when school meals are not provided. After learning about the program, Rilie told her grandmother she had to help. They contacted the Feed the Children program and were able to get 1000+ cases of pre-packed meals for the children who need it in Macomb school. The relationship with Feed the Children has increased the number of kids who receive meals from 12-15 to 60+ in the last year.

Whether it is collecting socks, giving food to the homeless, or helping other kids, at such a young age Rilie has a heart of service. If you are interested in helping Rilie through her charity you can find them on Facebook at Rilie's Rainbow. Pottawatomie County 4-H is proud to congratulate and recognize our members for their efforts and accomplishments!

Oklahoma State University, as an equal opportunity employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding non-discrimination and affirmative action. Oklahoma State University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all individuals and does not discriminate based on race, religion, age, sex, color, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, disability, or veteran status with regard to employment, educational programs and activities, and/or admissions. For more information, visit https:///eeo.okstate.edu<https://eeo.okstate.edu/>