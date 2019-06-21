Homer Charles Cunningham married Grace Margaret Cunningham on May 5, 1969 in Sarcoxie, Mo. They resided in Sarcoxie until 1983, when they moved their family to Oglesby to pastor the Oglesby Wesleyan Holiness Alliance Church.

The couple has three children — David and Rachel Cunningham, Sheila and Jonathon Wade, and Daniel and D’Ana Cunningham; two honorary daughters — Megan and Justin Brown, and Kelly and Justin Butterfield; 10 grandchildren and two honorary grandchildren.

The couple will greet friends and family at 2 p.m. Saturday at Oglesby Christian Center, 26962 N. 4013 Road.

The event is hosted by the Cunningham’s children, LaVelma Mason and Doreen Hazelwood. The couple requests no gifts.