Q: Dear Pastor,

Who made the world?

A: As a Christian pastor, I would answer, “God made the world and everything in it.”

But that is way too vague for me, and I’m sure you are asking because you’re seeking an answer that has some meat on it. Thank you for forcing me to dig into the Bible in a generous study on this fascinating question. It turns out, even among clergy, Bible scholars and certainly among the individual denominational teachings and beliefs, there are differing answers to this question. Case in point: I’m currently reading a book by a famous Christian author who flatly states, “The Holy Spirit made the world.” While I deeply respect this author and believe he is full of important knowledge, my understanding of scripture doesn’t agree. My Bible says to me, “Jesus made the world.” Fact is, we’re splitting hairs, here. Our God is made up of three parts. Does it matter which part acts as creator? They’re all three entwined together. Is it important to understand the unique features of each member of the trinity? For me, a teacher of the gospel, yes. I want people to know the truth about everything God reveals to me. But for salvation, for Christian living, for Christ-centered fellowship with others? It’s probably not necessary to figure out who did what.

The Apostle John was the only member of Christ’s exclusive team of 12 disciples who visited with Jesus after he ascended back up to heaven. John’s writings, including the book of Revelation, tell us in matter-of-fact language that Jesus made the world. “All things came into being through Him, and apart from Him nothing came into being that has come into being; He was in the world, and the world was made through Him, and the world did not know Him” John 1:3, 10, NASB.

John was labeled “the one Jesus loved,” so he had a special relationship with Christ unlike the other 11 founders of our faith. This may explain why he was whisked up to heaven for a visit in his later years. In fact, John was the last disciple to die, as Jesus indirectly suggested in John 21:22, so I’m bound to believe John knew special things about our savior. John says Jesus made the world, so I believe him.

In addition to John, we have another great man and unique witness in the apostle Paul who wrote 13 of the books of the Bible and most of the New Testament. Paul was a vicious Jesus-hater before he ran smack into him on the Damascus Road. The encounter left the man blind, defeated and pummeled by the truth of Jesus as messiah and son of God. Paul recovered from his blindness and went on to change the world one person at a time — including every Christian you know. (Paul was the church-father who brought salvation to the gentiles. Everyone in Christ who isn’t Jewish has Paul to thank!)

He said this: “For by Him all things were created, both in the heavens and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or rulers or authorities — all things have been created through Him and for Him” Colossians 1:16.

And yet, our old friend Job tells us the Holy Spirit had a hand in creating each of us, so perhaps when it comes to human beings, there is more information to consider regarding creatures made in God’s image: “The Spirit of God has made me, and the breath of the Almighty gives me life” Job 33:4.

Wherever we seem to turn in the Holy Scriptures — and even if we feel we’ve nailed something down — God re-affirms the trinity and leaves us grappling with that concept all over again. He seems to love sharing the spotlight with all three of his glorious parts.

That said, I am of the opinion that God made the world and everything in it!

