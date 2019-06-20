Nathan Williams of Shawnee, OK is the 2019 "Okie Noodling" Champion. Williams brought in an 85.05 lb flathead catfish Saturday to win the tournament located in Paul's Valley, OK. He took home the prize for Biggest Fish and 1st place in the Scuba division. This win now makes Williams a 3 time "Okie Noodling" Champion winning the competition in 2015 and 2017 as well. It's a family affair for the Williams', Nathan's son Jayce Williams age 16 received runner up in the youth division with a 49 lb flathead while his brother River Williams age 10 finished not far behind with his 46 lb flathead.