Ardmore

Terry Robert Inselman, 62, Ardmore, retired Oilfield mechanic, died June 18, 2019. Services are 2 p.m. Saturday June 22, 2019 at Harvey-Douglas Centennial Chapel. (Harvey-Douglas)



Paul Howard Long, 68, died June 17, 2019. Services are 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Merrick Drive Church of Christ, 1951 Merrick Drive in Ardmore.



Lucille Keith, 88, of Ardmore, died June 18, 2019. Services are pending. (Craddock)



Sulphur

John Henry Benn, 70, died May 31, 2019. Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, Sulphur. (Hale’s)



Logan Travis Grinstead, 27, died June 15, 2019. Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Crossway Baptist Church, Sulphur. (Hale’s)



Johnnie E. Aaron Mobly, 90, died June 18, 2019. Services will be 3 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at the First Free Will Baptist Church. (DeArman)



Tishomingo

Lucile Betty Tisdell, 80, hairdresser, died June 17, 2019. Services are 2 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at DeArman-Clark Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Mill Creek Cemetery. (DeArman-Clark)



Wilson

Pamela “Pam” Sue (Royal) Gosney, 56, Caregiver, died June 18, 2019. Services are 3 p.m., Friday at Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Wilson. (Alexander Gray)