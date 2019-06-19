The Shawnee Board of Realtors will sponsor a town hall with Senator Jason Smalley June 19 at the Pott. County Museum, Paul & Ann Milburn Center from 6-7 p.m. in the Sarah Dudley Conference Center in the Museum.

The topic of the town hall will be about bill SB961: Home Buyer Savings Accounts authored by Smalley and Representative Tammy West.

The bill allows home buyers to set up an investment account with tax-deductible earnings which must be used for a home purchase.

Contributions to the account are not limited to the account holder, the family can contribute.

Attendees of the meeting should enter through the front door of the Museum which has a new sidewalk leading up to it.

The Museum is located at 207 North Minnesota which is just north of the Train Depot on Main Street.