MIAMI, Okla. – Attorney General Mike Hunter has announced that wanted fugitive, Jerry Shane Fellers, has been brought into custody after being on the run since last June when he was formally charged with crimes relating to home repair fraud and embezzlement. Fellers also had outstanding warrants in Pottawatomie County.

Last month, the Attorney General’s Office filed additional charges on Fellers, including two counts of embezzlement, two counts of home repair fraud and one count of a pattern of criminal offenses. He was apprehended by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol overnight after an extensive search. He was taken into custody without incident.

Attorney General Hunter applauded law enforcement personnel, who worked diligently to apprehend Fellers.

“Our priorities from the onset of this case were to return money to the victims and end what appears to be Fellers’ career as a con artist.” Attorney General Hunter said. “With his apprehension, we will do everything we can to make sure he is held to account and his victims are made whole. I can’t say enough about the team of agents we have in the Attorney General’s Office, who worked tirelessly with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to bring this suspect into custody.”

The charges stem from the Attorney General’s Office receiving two complaints from different victims, who claimed to have given Fellers money up front to construct metal buildings on their property. After he received the money, the victims claim Fellers never showed up to do the work. Victims also claim that attempts to contact him for refunds were unsuccessful.

Fellers also has outstanding warrants in Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Garvin and Washington counties on similar complaints.

If convicted, Fellers faces prison time, fines, restitution and fees.