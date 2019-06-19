Since 2011, Cassy Joy Garcia has been blogging about health, nutrition and cooking on her Fed+Fit website, which is now a weekly podcast all about wellness without dieting, and this year, she is publishing her first cookbook, “Cook Once, Eat All Week: 26 Weeks of Gluten-Free, Affordable Meal Prep to Preserve Your Time & Sanity” (Victory Belt Publishing, $34.95).

The dishes and techniques in the book are inspired by her online batch-cooking tutorials and recipe plans, which encourage cooks to prepare proteins, starches and vegetables ahead of time and in a way so they can be remixed into other meals later in the week. In this dish, for instance, you can use leftover baked potatoes, cooked ground pork and shredded green cabbage, all of which you can prep in a single day, along with other ingredients for the week ahead.

Chorizo and potato tacos with cilantro-lime slaw

For the chorizo and potato filling:

1/4 cup avocado oil

1 pound baked and cubed red potatoes

4 cups cooked ground pork

1 teaspoon coarse sea salt

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

For the cilantro-lime slaw:

4 cups shredded green and purple cabbage

Cilantro-lime dressing

Coarse sea salt

8 corn or grain-free tortillas

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish

3 ounces cotija cheese, crumbled, for garnish (omit for Paleo/dairy-free)

1 lime, cut into wedges, for serving

To make the filling, heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, add the potatoes. Fry for 3 to 4 minutes, then flip and cook for an additional 3 minutes, until browned and crispy. Remove the potatoes from the pan and set aside.

Drain all but 1 tablespoon of oil from the pan, then add the pork, salt, spices and vinegar. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 4 to 5 minutes, until the pork is crispy. Return the potatoes to the pan and stir them into the pork, then remove the pan from the heat.

To make the slaw, toss the shredded cabbage with the cilantro-lime dressing. Season to taste with salt.

Place a small skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, put a tortilla in the pan and warm for 30 seconds per side, until the tortilla is pliable and begins to brown slightly. Repeat with the remaining tortillas. To keep them warm while you heat the remaining tortillas, you can wrap them in a kitchen towel.

To assemble the tacos, fill each warmed tortilla with the chorizo-potato filling, top with the slaw, and then garnish with the cilantro and cheese. Serve with lime wedges. Serves 4.

From “Cook Once, Eat All Week: 26 Weeks of Gluten-Free, Affordable Meal Prep to Preserve Your Time & Sanity” by Cassy Joy Garcia (Victory Belt Publishing, $34.95)

— Addie Broyles writes about food for the Austin American-Statesman in Austin, Texas. She can be reached at abroyles@statesman.com, or follow her on Twitter at @broylesa