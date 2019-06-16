RATLIFF CITY — Mr. Kenneth Eugene Tivis, age 77, of Tussy, departed this life on Thursday, June 13, 2019 in Oklahoma City. Graveside Funeral Services are scheduled for 10 a.m.. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Ratliff City Cemetery in Ratliff City with Bro. Mike Johnston officiating. Services are under direction and care of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Ratliff City.

Mr. Tivis was born on Nov. 2, 1941 to the late Mr. Alva Gordan Tivis and Mrs. Jessie Fay (Morris) Tivis in Comanche.

Kenneth was raised in Southern Oklahoma and attended Fox Public Schools graduating with the class of 1959. He joined the United States Army and honorably served for two years. Kenneth was a truck driver for Dale’s Tank Service and was also a farmer. He enjoyed anything that involved farming and his cattle.

Mr. Tivis is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dale Tivis, Preston Tivis; sister, Nancy Hammonds; and great niece, Shytana Johnston Bray.

He is survived by his brother, Derrel Tivis of Tussy; sister, Barbara Tivis of Ratliff City; nephews, Rodney Hammonds and wife Carol of Jenks; Cary Tivis and wife Sonja of Velma; nieces, Leisa Freeman of Ada; Shelly Johnston and husband Mike of Ratliff City; Many other relatives and a host of friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be Paul Brown, Jack Brown, Jerry Hatton, Zach Belcher, Steven Poteet, and Derek Schier.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday evening at Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Ratliff City.

