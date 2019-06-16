Military graveside services for Donald D. Herell will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Hillside Cemetery in Purcell with Pastor Bill Leveridge officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held Monday evening from 7-8 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home in Ardmore.

Donald was born Aug. 5, 1936 in Purcell to Clifford and Orpha (Newman) Herell. He passed from this life on June 11, 2019 in Ardmore at the age of 82. His family moved to Pauls Valley where he graduated high school with the class of 1955. After military service in Germany he returned to Pauls Valley and married Audrey (Somers) Herell. Don got called up again and they moved to Louisiana to finish his time in the service. Once he completed that, they moved back to his hometown and owned and operated the Phillips 66 in Pauls Valley. Don then changed careers and began to operate Mistletoe Express. He was later transferred to Ardmore with Mistletoe until their closing. He then owned and operated Triple L Express for several years until retirement. After retirement he worked at Walmart Automotive for several years. He loved his children, grandchildren, family, friends and family gatherings. He enjoyed raising his chickens and goats.

He was preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Orpha, brother-in-law; Darrel Hayes.

Don is survived by his wife Audrey of 58 years, sons; Jerry Herell and wife Genna of Ardmore, Brian Herell and friend Daria of Lone Grove, daughter; Kelly Aaron and husband Paul of Sulphur, grandchildren; Jerry Don Herell, Jr. and Kendra, Jeremy Wilkins, Josh Wilkins and Cara, Howard Aaron and Jackie, Joe Herell and Heather, Jordan Herell, Jamison Herell, Brilee Herell, 11 great-grandchildren and one on the way, sister; Linda Hayes, several brother and sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Pallbearers will be Jerry Don Herell, Jr., Jeremy Wilkins, Josh Wilkins, Joe Herell, Jordan Herell, Jamison Herell and Brilee Herell.

