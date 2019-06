Ardmore

Elvie Ann Briscoe, 71, of Marietta, died June 14, 2019. Services are pending. (Craddock)



Glenda L. Smith,64, died June 15, 2019. Services are pending. (Craddock)



Pamela Darlene Tamez, 70, store clerk with E-Z Mart, died June 13, 2019. Services to be held at a later date. (Harvey-Douglas)



Davis

Royce Gene Blevins, 54, died June 12, 2019. Services are 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, Davis. (Hale’s)