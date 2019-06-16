Bob Daggett, golfer, sailor, traveler, husband, father, U.S.Marine, Veteran of two wars, salesman, active Rotarian, and best friend to many, left us on June 7, 2019. He was known as Bob to friends, Old Bob to close friends or just “Dag” to wife, Shirley.

A celebration of his life will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, at Har-Ber Village Museum Event Tent. Light food and Bob’s favorite beverages will be served.

Robert G. Daggett, Jr. was born in San Francisco, California, on Jan. 30, 1926, and grew up in Palo Alto, California. He graduated from the University of Kansas City in 1950 with a degree in history and government economics.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1944 to 1946 during WWll and again in the Korean War from 1950 to 1952 ending service at the rank of First Lieutenant.

Bob and his wife, Shirley, owned their own company, Daggett Associates, Inc., and were manufacturer’s representatives in the office products industry and art and engineering supplies.

They lived on Monkey Island prior to moving to Grove in 2001.

His service with Grove Rotary was legendary. He truly put “service above self”. He had perfect attendance for 23 years, serving as President in 2001-02, District Assistant Governor from 2002-09, a Paul Harris Fellow, Sustaining Member, and Major Donor to Rotary. He was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011 and was named Grove Rotarian of the Year in 1997-98. He sponsored 18 new members into Rotary.

Bob was also instrumental in raising funds for a new building for the Grand Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Youth Park. He was past president and board member of the Humane Society of Grove and Grand Lake and past board member of Lendonwood Gardens. He served as chairman of Grove Water District #9 for many years and was a supporter of Playmakers, Har-Ber Village and many other local organizations.

An avid golfer, Bob could be found on an area golf course almost any day, always playing by the rules with no “mulligans”. In the evening he would take his beloved dog, Sailor, around the Patricia Island neighborhood in his golf cart.

One of his greatest pleasures was taking a Freedom Honor Flight to Washington D.C. to visit the WWll and other memorials, accompanied by fellow Marine Bill Gillespie.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Shirley; sons: Dr. Christopher Daggett (Judy), Jamieson Daggett (Debra), daughter, Beth Mullaby (Dennis); nieces Dacia Cartlidge (Patrick), great niece, Hannah; niece Claire Dlugosz (Tom), great nephew Jakub and great niece Zoey; nephew, Eric Lanning; brother-in-laws, Jerry Lanning and Dr. Robert Lanning; grandson Dr. Matthew Daggett (Laura), great grandchildren, Addison, Aiden, Evan and Jonathan; granddaughter, Emily Daggett.

Donations may be made to the Grove Rotary Foundation in his memory and service. No flowers, please.