MIAMI — A fatality wreck occurred at 11:49 a.m. Friday, June 14 approximately two miles south of Miami on State Highway 10.

Gabrielle P. Durham, 18, of Miami was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries suffered in the wreck, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.

Durham’s 2008 Toyota Camry was eastbound on SH10, left the roadway to the right, overcorrected and lost control, the report continued.

Her car continued to travel, went left of center and collided with a 2019 Hino truck driven by Nathan S. Wicks, 43, of Neosho, Missouri. He was not injured.

Durham was pinned for approximately an hour and 15 minutes before extricated by the Miami Fire Department utilizing the Hurst Tool.

The OHP report cited inattentive driving as the cause of the wreck.

Trooper Hudson of the Craig/Ottawa County detachment of Troop L was the investigating officer and he was assisted by Lt. McSlarrow and Lt. Mendez of Troop L, Trooper Thornton of the Traffic Homicide Unit, Trooper Overby of Troop S and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.