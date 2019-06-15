When Mike Vaclaw was growing up, he knew he wanted to get married and have a family but he never realized he would eventually be the father to eight children, and grandfather to 27 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Not only did he and his wife, Robbie, rear eight children but their offspring are successful as well. Their five sons include Michael Ryan, a Bartlesville physician; Tyler, a Bartlesville businessman; Russell, a Bartlesville judge; Lorne, district vice president of Murphy Oil; Marcin, a Houston podiatrist; and three daughters, Stacy Lard, Bartlesville grandmother and athlete; Amy Christiensen, Dallas dental hygenist, and Katie Vaclaw, their beautiful daughter with special needs.

“I love kids, they are the joy of my life,” the retired Bartlesville dentist said.

The best part of having so many children, Mike Vaclaw said, “knowing my wife could give birth to them and not me.”

He said his wife, Robbie, should deserve all the credit to raising the children, but Robbie Vaclaw was quick to say he never missed one of their children’s games or events.

“We had a lot going on. Six were in sports,” she said, adding that three of the boys earned their Eagle Scout awards, while others were in cheerleading and student council.

“There was something going on all the time,” Mike Vaclaw said.

Even though the kids squabbled and were very competitive with each other growing up, the Vaclaws said the children are all best friends and still hang out together.

Loving their children unconditionally was one of the keys he believes to having successful children.

“We wanted the children to know we unconditionally loved them. No matter what they decided to go into, we told them to just try your best. With that love, they could go beyond physical and mental boundaries and push themselves. They never wanted to just sit back on the their laurels,” Mike Vaclaw said.

They instilled religious values in their children as well as helping one another.

“They had to help each other, there were only two of us,” said Robbie Vaclaw with a laugh.

Mike Vaclaw said more than once that he didn’t know how they children turned out as well as they did.

“I felt like we were writing the book when we raised our kids. You write the book as you go along,” he said. “Each child was such a blessing. They come into this world as individuals and we get to see how they develop. They still turned out to be decent kids.”

Mike Vaclaw said new fathers should teach children principles of humanity and “not let other things influence them.”

“I’m just lucky I was given the kids that I have,” he said.