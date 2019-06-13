Funeral services for Harlene Gayle Hawley will be Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Craddock Memorial Chapel with Rev. H.H. Davis and Dr. Walt Spradling officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Harlene was born June 4, 1936, in Ardmore to Harland B. Hunter and Hildreth (Hickman) Hunter. She passed from this life on June 10, 2019, in Ardmore at the age of 83. She and Ortrey Hawley were married in Ardmore on June 4, 1954.

Harlene worked in the trust department at First National Bank and First Community Bank and enjoyed the banking industry immensely. Additionally, she loved working with the public and assisting with functions that the banks hosted.

Harlene loved her life with family and friends. She attended Dickson schools and graduated as Salutatorian in 1954. While a student at Dickson, she was the pianist for many of the schools’ programs. Throughout her life, she attended the Assembly of God churches in the area. As a child she attended the church at Baum; as a youth and into adulthood, she attended Lighthouse; as a grandparent, she attended Northwest; and in her later years, she attended CrystalRock Cathedral. Every church that she attended, she participated in the music ministry. She had a beautiful voice and sang solos and in the choirs. In addition to the piano, she also played the organ. She made many lifelong friends from her years at Dickson and from all of the churches she attended.

Holidays throughout the year did not pass without Harlene planning and enjoying them with her family and friends. She never let a Valentine’s Day pass without sending the cards and giving gifts to her family. On Easter, after church services, she hosted Easter egg hunts for all of her nieces and nephews and their little children. On July 4, she had barbeques and homemade ice cream, one of her favorite foods. Thanksgiving holidays were massive family affairs with a massive amount of food. This holiday, especially, was shared consistently for many years with her parents, children, grandchildren, siblings, and her many nieces and nephews. Harlene always made Christmas very special for her family. Her home was warm, inviting and beautifully decorated; a perfect place for Christmas.

Harlene’s beautiful smile reflected the deep joy she possessed. She never met a stranger. She was caring and compassionate to everyone she knew who was suffering. She was their prayer warrior. Harlene was happiest being with the love of her life, Ortrey. Their love and commitment gave her the freedom to indulge in her music, her hostessing, her cooking, her very talented sewing skills, her flowers, her hobbies. Ortrey supported everything she did and was so proud of her. Even as recently as a couple of weeks ago, she told her daughters, on separate occasions, that her heart skips a beat every time he walks into her room. Ortrey and Harlene celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary while she was in the hospital this past week. A small reception had been planned, but her family never was able to host it. We are incorporating that celebration with family and friends this Wednesday and Thursday. Harlene was a unique and beautiful woman and Ortrey and Harlene was a monument to devotion and everlasting love.

Harlene was preceded in death by her parents; her granddaughter, Heidi Barker; her siblings: Robbie Evans, Booth Hunter and Larry Hunter.

Harlene is survived by her husband, Ortrey, of the home; daughters and their husbands: Revonda Shilling and Tom of Ardmore; Sherri Barker and Mel of Oklahoma City; grandchildren: Matt Shilling, David Shilling, Hilary Knippers and her husband, Allen; great-granddaughter: Molly Knippers; sister: Janie Cole of Moore; and many beloved nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Matt Shilling, David Shilling, Allen Knippers, Jim Harris, Steve Harris, David Hunter and Kenny Cole.

Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.