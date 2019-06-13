By Mike Tupa

You can’t see them now, except in the most active continent of your imagination.

Straw-hatted farmboys, covered by dusty overalls, and wearing cow-pie dyed shoes, square-jawed high school and college boys, and iron-gripped sawmill workers gathering most afternoons on some unused lot or pasture around Bartlesville for a game of baseball.

The bases might be old towels; a pitching rubber was just a scuff in the grass.

Real baseball mitts were a luxury. The brown and winkled hardball barely held together by its stitching.

But, for what the equipment lacked, the love of the game more than compensated.

The players left dusty trails as they ran around the well-worn diamond, raising a brown haze in the fading sunlight.

If we look deep enough in our mind’s eye, we see the broad-faced smile of a sun-bronzed face of a farmer — fresh off a 12-hour work day — who just drove home a teammate with a bingo to right field. We see a skinny young man in a bowler cap running over weeds and rocks, without looking down, while chasing a flyball.

If we listen hard enough, we hear the laughter and guffaws that continue to echo through the years.